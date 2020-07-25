The Houston Astros Are Complaining That The Kansas City Royals Used Piped In Boos Throughout the Course of Their Game

HOUSTON – A lawyer for the Houston Astros has filed a legal complaint against the Kansas City Royals organization.

Attorney, Rolando F. Applecross, representing the 2017 World Series champions, states that, during the game between the Astros and the Royals, executives for the Royals willfully, wantonly, and wickedly allowed pre-recorded boos to be piped into the stadium through its massive 614-speaker system.

The complaint further claims that the boos only occurred when the Astros were at bat. The Astros batboy told a member of the news media that the boos were so damn loud, that they actually drowned out a 747 airplane that was flying over the stadium.

Astros superstar, Jose Altuve, stated that he could not even hear himself whistling “La Bamba” by Los Lobos, as he was standing in the on-deck-circle.

And star pitcher, Justin Verlander, stated that, when he was sitting in the dugout during the fourth inning, he could just barely hear his gorgeously hot wife, Kate Upton, who he was talking to about dinner on his cell phone.

Kansas City management denies the boos, and added that it is all just a hoax and a witch hunt.