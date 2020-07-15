Trump White House Coverup, Again

The latest attempt to coverup Donald Trump’s incompetence: Hospitals are ordered to send their coronavirus statistics to the White House instead of the CDC.

How come? Because the Trump White House is (don’t laugh) better able to disperse coronavirus information than the CDC.

Remember how Attorney General William Barr’s distorted the Mueller Report about Russian interference in the 2016 election before it was released?

Barr said, “Nothing to see here.”

More recently, the White House tried to silence and stop Mary Trump’s book about her uncle. Uncle Trump took it to court. Mary Trump prevailed.

Before that, it was world-renowned Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci still can't be interviewed on CNN.

Freedom of Speech, where are you? Last seen, it was the 1st Amendment of the Constitution of the United States!

And Trump calls it fake news. Anything from the White House press room or the Rose Garden is the real fake news. And in the process, the White House press room and the Rose Garden are becoming stiff competition for The Spoof News. How are writers for The Spoof going to deal with this kind of competition?

The White House is Spoofing their activities.

So Donald Trump sits in his Bunker trying to stop every leak of negative press coverage, which isn’t negative, but valid testimony of a circus-run White House and its collapsing administration, dictated by Ringmaster Trump.

Biden doesn’t have to campaign. Trump is giving him the White House all tied up with a fancy red ribbon.

