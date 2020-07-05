Ghislaine Maxwell Says That In-N-Out Burger is Her Favorite Hamburger Franchise

IRVINE, California - The In-N-Out hamburger chain commented that they do not recall sex pervert Ghislaine Maxwell ever eating at their establishment as she has stated.

Maxwell told one of the jail guards who is guarding her that her favorite hamburger is an In-N-Out burger.

The franchise management was quick to point out that they do not knowingly cater to patrons who are as horrendously evil as that Maxwell woman is.

They remarked that their customers are 98.3% good people, who have IQs in the three digits, and who, for the most part, do not sing songs that have the word “bitch” in them.

The hamburger chain said that, as a goodwill gesture, they will be donating $900,000 to the New York state prosecutor’s office which will be handling the case against the meanest, most evil, most hated woman on the face of the planet.

In Closing - In-N-Out wants to point out that they went back and checked the video cameras for the past 30 years, and they did not see Jeffrey Epstein in any of them.