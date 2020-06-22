Hillary’s Pink Pantsuit Statue Goes Down In Nation’s Capital

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 22 June 2020

image for Hillary’s Pink Pantsuit Statue Goes Down In Nation’s Capital
Hillary

BILLINGSGATE POST: Hillary Clinton’s statue toppled by demonstrators.

The Good: Hillary wasn’t riding a horse.
The Bad: No one knew the difference.
The Ugly: She was wearing a pink pantsuit.

Outside Hillary Clinton’s mansion in Washington, D.C., used when she is in the capital, is a statue of her wearing her standard, government issued pink pantsuit. From behind, faithfully depicting her rumbling buttocks as two Bulldogs fighting for a porkchop in a gunnysack, the sculptor did her justice.

When the demonstrators, frustrated because they couldn’t topple the Washington Monument or the Jefferson Memorial, discovered Hillary’s statue, they didn’t care who it was. They just wanted some action.

The twenty-foot statue didn’t come down easily. The ballast provided by her XXX-Large buttocks proved formidable. Yet, in the end, she came down as if she were a common plutocrat.

Slim: “Who am I to judge the merits of one statue over another?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Statues are so yesterday.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Hillary Clintonjefferson memorialWashington Monument

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more