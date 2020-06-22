Hillary’s Pink Pantsuit Statue Goes Down In Nation’s Capital

BILLINGSGATE POST: Hillary Clinton’s statue toppled by demonstrators.

The Good: Hillary wasn’t riding a horse.

The Bad: No one knew the difference.

The Ugly: She was wearing a pink pantsuit.

Outside Hillary Clinton’s mansion in Washington, D.C., used when she is in the capital, is a statue of her wearing her standard, government issued pink pantsuit. From behind, faithfully depicting her rumbling buttocks as two Bulldogs fighting for a porkchop in a gunnysack, the sculptor did her justice.

When the demonstrators, frustrated because they couldn’t topple the Washington Monument or the Jefferson Memorial, discovered Hillary’s statue, they didn’t care who it was. They just wanted some action.

The twenty-foot statue didn’t come down easily. The ballast provided by her XXX-Large buttocks proved formidable. Yet, in the end, she came down as if she were a common plutocrat.

Slim: “Who am I to judge the merits of one statue over another?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Statues are so yesterday.”