Maria Sharapova, One of the Sexiest Female Athletes Ever, is Coming Out of Retirement

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 May 2020

image for Maria Sharapova, One of the Sexiest Female Athletes Ever, is Coming Out of Retirement
Sharapova recently revealed to The Turnstile Review that during her 19-year career she received 13,817 marriage proposals.

CHICAGO – Maria Sharapova, who has 36 career tennis titles under her belt, plus all kinds of world records, has said that she is planning on losing about two pounds, and returning to the court.

The 6-foot 2-inch Russian beauty says that she has recently had an itch deep within her tennisorial muscles, that she says she is going to have to address.

President Clinton once said about Maria, “Oh my, ooh la la, and yummy, yum, yum, damn, yummylicious, y’all.”

Even Mrs. Clinton gushed just last year, “My goodness, Shara's long deliciously sexy legs go all the way from right down there, to way up yonder.”

There is no doubt that the 32-year-old unmarried former tennis sensation has excited more men than the Super Bowl.

Last year Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine named her the “Sexiest Hottest Babe in The Universe.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

