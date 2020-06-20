Pundits Have Just Given President Donald Trump a Brand New Nickname and The Dude Doesn’t Like It

MIAMI – Ever since President Donald Trump hid in the White House bunker like a little scaredy-cat, talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, and Conan O’Brien have pounded the “Orange Mess” with every nickname under the sun (and the moon).

Marureen Romanesco, 29, a writer with The Kalamazaoo Hello-Herald has just written a column, and christened one Donald J. Trump with yet a new nickname: “Pussy Cat.”

She wrote that it is so ironic that the “Man Baby”, who gives everyone a nickname, including his own wife, hollers and cries like a crazed banshee whenever he is given a bit of his own medicine.

As one well-respected Left Coast writer, Boris K. Cowberry stated, “It is a classic example of someone who loves to dish it out, but who can’t take it.” Amen.

Another writer, Mistletoe Bulova, with The Political Drive-Thru Window, remarked, “Like they say up in Buffalo Country, (Wyoming), if you’re gonna pick up a rock and throw it at someone, then don’t you effen be surprised when they pick up that same rock and throw it back at you twice as hard.” A second Amen.

Bulova said that, in these days of so much anger, hatred, racism, bigotry, and needless Nazi-like spewings, those words have never rung more true.

[DING-DONG].