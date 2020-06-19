Trump Demands Court Stop Bolton Book Because "It Has Way Too Many Pages and Big Words"

Written by Jaki Treehorn

Friday, 19 June 2020

image for Trump Demands Court Stop Bolton Book Because "It Has Way Too Many Pages and Big Words"
Trump cannot read new Bolton book

Washington - President Donald Trump tweeted, on Friday, that the U.S. Supreme Court should "stop the release of lying John Bolton's new book immediately", because he decreed that anything said to Bolton is automatically classified to the "highest degree", and that he had been unable to review the book because it contained "way too many pages and big words".

Trump's White House group of legal fixers and leak-pluggers, formerly known as the the U.S. Justice Department, filed court papers the day before seeking an injunction to block Bolton's upcoming book, "The Room Where it Happened".

Trump demanded that Bolton send him a series of misspelled meandering tweets with the claims he is making so they can be reviewed by the President.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

