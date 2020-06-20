Trump Tweets Warning About Tulsa Rally

After lumping together protesters with anarchists, agitators, looters, or lowlifes in a tweet, people around the world wondered whether Donald Trump was describing members of his family?

Trump went on to tweet: Protesters would not be afforded gentle treatment if they gathered outside his Tulsa event!

If you are a peaceful protester, what kind of ungentle treatment can you expect?

And isn’t it against the law to threaten someone? Will Trump be arrested or fined for such a threat? He sounds like the troubled individual John Bolton described in his book.

Trump continues: Please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!

Now that is a threat! Where is Attorney General William Barr?

Barr's trying to fire Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York. Berman says he isn't going.

No way did Trump write the previous sentence. He could never spell Minneapolis, maybe Minnie-police or Minnie-apple-police.

It’s just a threat to draw an audience of supporters to his rally. And supporters are driving across the country in RVs, SUVs, and pickup trucks, ready for barbecue and party.

Trump’s real people will arrive in private jets, thank him for their tax break, and ready for the next one.

Forget the growing pandemic, two Supreme Court rejections, the Lafayette Park debacle, dropping into 30% in the polls, Trump's West Point staircase shenanigans, the two-handed gulp of water, the new John Bolton book, and being shellacked in the polls by Joe Biden.

“Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It begins on Saturday night in Oklahoma!” Trump tweeted.

Trump finds love at last! But just don't protest.

