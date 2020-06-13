Howard Stern Has Reportedly Said That President Trump Should Bite The Bullet and Resign For the Good of The Country

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 13 June 2020

image for Howard Stern Has Reportedly Said That President Trump Should Bite The Bullet and Resign For the Good of The Country
Howard recently revealed that he and Melania once made out in the parking lot of an Olive Garden when both were single.

NEW YORK CITY – Howard Stern, the “Shock Jock” who has never been shy about stating his beliefs has told the Baltimore Implier-Journal newspaper that President “Agent Orange” needs to stop acting like a spoiled diva and resign for the good of the nation.

Stern says that if Trump keeps going the way he is, Melania will divorce his ass as soon as he loses the November election.

Stern remarked that if he wasn’t married, he would like to hit on that fine-looking Slovenian firecracker.

The iRumors News Agency reports that the 50-year-old Melania stands 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds, and her measurements are 38-26-37.

Her favorite fast food is Jack-in-the-Box, her favorite singer is Keith Urban, and her favorite football team are the Dallas Cowboys.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., said that if Stern really has designs on Melly, he had better get in line, because he knows of about 17 fellas that want to jump on that tall drink of water as fast as it takes a flea to pee.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

