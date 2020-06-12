Donald Trump Sends His Congratulations To The SS

Even fake news can’t make this stuff up. The Bunker Guy, also known as the Archie Bunker Guy, sent his congratulations to the SS for doing such a great job, overcoming peaceful protesters, demonstrating against police brutality near St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C.

The original SS was one of the most powerful and feared organizations of Nazi Germany. The SS was Hitler’s secret police. It was a paramilitary group, wearing black, prepared to carry out all security-related duties, regardless of legal restraint.

Sounding like the Mel Brooks song, Springtime For Hitler, people are asking, is June 2020 the Springtime For Trump? Sure everyone figures that Trump's use of the SS initials was supposed to be for the Secret Service. However, familiar with The Bunker Guy, he was also trying to send a very subtle but hammer-driven message to protesters.

Not to worry. There will soon be fewer than 100 days left of the Trump administration. The White House usher must already be supplying the bunker with enough hamburgers, chocolate cake, diet coke, water, makeup, hair color, and Clorox, so Bunker Guy can emerge a thinner, but neater Donald Trump for the inauguration of President Joseph Biden.

Even if it’s snowing or raining on inauguration day, January 20, 2021, there will be sunshine throughout the United States of America and the world.

