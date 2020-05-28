Twitter Fact Check Confirms: Nancy Poozleosi Was Bulgarian Shot Put Champion

BILLINGSGATE POST: In the Looking Glass War, either your reflection was distorted, or worse, you were distorted, and a mirror was redundant.

The same with the information disseminated by various propaganda sources. Who would have guessed that CNN would be chosen by Twitter to Fact Check President Trump?

You get the drift.

During the tumultuous Cold War era, Bulgaria, then a Soviet Union satellite, was notorious for producing World class shot putters who claimed to be females. They were not petite. All had heavy locks of black hair growing from their armpits. Some had five o’clock shadows. None were sopranos. But that was before testing.

Anyway, for the past couple of years, Ms. Nancy and President Trump have been throwing barbs at each other. Neither holds anything back when describing the physical attributes of the other.

The last straw was when Poozleosi described Trump as being “morbidly obese”.

It didn’t take long for the Trumpster to hit back. Never one to directly take attribution for his wild statements, he claimed that he was told privately by Vladimir Putin, that the House Speaker was once the Bulgarian shot putt champion before she came to the United States, and that she was working for him.

Perfect! Guess who was assigned the job by Twitter to perform the Fact Check?

Duh....

None other than BILLINGSGATE POST’s own crack investigative reporter, Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler.

“Once I got by her hairy armpits, the rest was easy.”

The verdict: Guilty as charged.

Slim: “Why do you always get the glamorous jobs?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Some guys were born for this kind of work.”