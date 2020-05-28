100,000 Dead And Where Is Trump?

100,000 dead from the coronavirus, and where is Donald Trump? Silent. The virus was supposed to go away by the end of March, described with a hand wave. It didn’t happen. So, where is Trump?

Trump is busy slandering a critic and accusing him of murder. The only Republican voice critical of Trump is Mitt Romney, who has the Pelotas to say, Quit it, enough already.

Or grow up. Act like a leader of the greatest nation on the planet (next to England and under Canada; New Zealand seems pretty good, too, and has a lady Prime Minister, and some of the best equestrians in the world. And then there’s Australia.) Digressing.

Instead, Trump is behaving like the third-rate talk show host, that he would still be, if it hadn’t been for Putin’s middle finger on the election scale.

Silence from Trump about the death toll reaching 100,000 in May. Will it be 200,000 in five more months?

Instead, Trump is picking a fight with Twitter? Gosh, gee! Does Twitter have the audacity to start fact-checking Trump’s slanderous garbage, finally? Twitter CEO to stand by fact check on Trump's tweets. Wow!

When did Twitter finally grow a pair? Was it acceptable for Trump to tweet about women calling then skanks, crooked, on her knees, crazy, Pocahontas?

The funny aspect of referencing a fact check of Trump’s tweets is Trump’s claim that fact-checking is an infringement of his free speech. He hasn’t heard about screaming FIRE in a crowded theatre. Trump should have demanded spell check on his tweets.

Of the 100,000 dead because of coronavirus, Joe Biden said:

“There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. One hundred thousand lives have now been lost to this virus. To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you."

That is leadership.

