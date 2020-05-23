When Joe Biden said, “If you vote for Trump, you ain’t black," Black, in Joe Biden’s glib, quick statement, had a different connotation most people missed. Black, brown, red, yellow, green, orange, beige, cream, white, pink, tattoo, people come in different colors and shades. But Biden wasn’t referencing the color of people.

Joe Biden was referencing the color of justice. The history, memory and experience of justice.

Black doesn’t cage children. Black doesn’t separate babies from mothers. Black doesn’t claim bone spurs. Black is coffee without cream. Black doesn’t build walls. Black means the struggle for justice. Black means smarts. Black means street smarts. Black means knowledge. Black means trust. Black means remembering history. Black means Mandela.

Black is being American, “And you can’t take that away from me.” America has the word me in it. And ain’t that just great!

Coronavirus put everyone around the world in the same boat. Who knew we were already in the same planet? Bill Gates so eloquently said, “Maybe we’ll view global warming from a united prospective.” Or words to that effect.

Think black, smart, practical, and know that our survival is dependent on lowering Mother Nature’s temperature. All together, science and humanity are beating the coronavirus. All together, science and humanity can beat climate change. Black is quick smarts.

Quick smarts won’t come from Donald Trump. He’s an eater, not a doer. He’s even proud to announce he’s motivated by his gut. Not smart. He doesn’t believe in the science. He doesn’t even believe in the science of condoms.

“Fighting VD during Vietnam was my war.”

Not smart. Dumb.

“If you vote for Trump, you ain’t black."

