A White House Insider Says All the Words That Come Out of Trump’s Mouth Are Written by Sean Hannity

WASHINGTON D.C. - It is really no secret that the president and Fox News talking head, Sean “The Hair” Hannity, talk on the phone every night for at least 45 minutes.

And, in that time, Hannity provides his BFF with words, phrases, and sayings to use the next day.

In fact, Sean is the one who first thought up the phrases "the fake news", "the lame stream media", "it’s all a hoax", "there was no collusion", and "I’m just a simple guy who loves eating Big Macs and who has never, ever grabbed any woman by her beav*r".

When a reporter with the Vox Populi News Agency asked Trump about the insider's claim, POTUS turned as red as a California strawberry.

DJT, remarked that he is so perfectly smart, that he does not need a Fox News flunkey giving him any kind of advice, words, phrases or phone numbers of hot cuties.

The White House insider commented that the president was so mad, that he allegedly called up Hannity, and told him that, if he ever throws him under the bus again, he will ship his arrogant ass back to Egypt.