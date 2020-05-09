A White House Insider Says All the Words That Come Out of Trump’s Mouth Are Written by Sean Hannity

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 9 May 2020

image for A White House Insider Says All the Words That Come Out of Trump’s Mouth Are Written by Sean Hannity
Hannity has told several people that he really feels Trump will ask him to be his running mate.

WASHINGTON D.C. - It is really no secret that the president and Fox News talking head, Sean “The Hair” Hannity, talk on the phone every night for at least 45 minutes.

And, in that time, Hannity provides his BFF with words, phrases, and sayings to use the next day.

In fact, Sean is the one who first thought up the phrases "the fake news", "the lame stream media", "it’s all a hoax", "there was no collusion", and "I’m just a simple guy who loves eating Big Macs and who has never, ever grabbed any woman by her beav*r".

When a reporter with the Vox Populi News Agency asked Trump about the insider's claim, POTUS turned as red as a California strawberry.

DJT, remarked that he is so perfectly smart, that he does not need a Fox News flunkey giving him any kind of advice, words, phrases or phone numbers of hot cuties.

The White House insider commented that the president was so mad, that he allegedly called up Hannity, and told him that, if he ever throws him under the bus again, he will ship his arrogant ass back to Egypt.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPOTUSSean Hannitywords

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more