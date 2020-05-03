Nashville Man Awakens from Dark Night of Soul Feeling a Little Groggy

After wrestling into the dark hours of the night with shame, self-abandonment, and bafflement as to what his life even meant, Randy Higgins of Nashville, Tennessee, awakened the next morning feeling a little groggy.

“Yeah, normally I jump up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to start the day," said Randy, who admitted to hitting the snooze button more than once when dawn finally broke despite the darkness’s best efforts to keep it at bay. “But I just didn't have my normal pizzazz."

Instead, Randy found himself lying there frozen with anxiety, unable to recall what the point of it all was. And then a thought occurred to him: he’d never known what the point of it all was – and life had nevertheless continued to roll along, one day at a time.

At that point, he did leap out of bed - and proceeded to start his day with a fair semblance of enthusiasm and even pizzazz.

And as to that elusive life point?

“Maybe one of these days I’ll get it,” said Randy. “Or maybe – wait a minute, this is blowing my mind – maybe there is no point.” He smiled helplessly and shook his head. “Well, hey, no big deal either way. I’ve made it this far, right?”