Members of the Never Trump Organization Say That None of Them Have Received Their $1,200 Economic Impact Checks

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 23 April 2020

image for Members of the Never Trump Organization Say That None of Them Have Received Their $1,200 Economic Impact Checks
The Never Trump Organization members are all still 'checkless.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump has said that the $1,200 Economic Impact Checks have all been mailed out.

A spokesman for the anti-Trump group calling itself the Never-Trump Organization told the media that none of their more than 65,000 members have received their $1,200 Economic Impact Checks.

One NTO member, Neville Vivaldi, said that he has to pay the rent, his utility bills, and $950 to his sports bookie.

He swears up and down that his check is being held back by President Trump on purpose.

When the president was told about the Never Trump Organization’s claim, he simply replied, “Well, if they are so unhappy, then I suggest that they get Mexico to send them a check just like they have already sent me three checks for my big, beautiful perfect wall.”

SIDENOTE: The IRS is looking into the rumor that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, each received one of the $1,200 Economic Impact Checks.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
ChecksDonald TrumpIRS

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more