Members of the Never Trump Organization Say That None of Them Have Received Their $1,200 Economic Impact Checks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump has said that the $1,200 Economic Impact Checks have all been mailed out.

A spokesman for the anti-Trump group calling itself the Never-Trump Organization told the media that none of their more than 65,000 members have received their $1,200 Economic Impact Checks.

One NTO member, Neville Vivaldi, said that he has to pay the rent, his utility bills, and $950 to his sports bookie.

He swears up and down that his check is being held back by President Trump on purpose.

When the president was told about the Never Trump Organization’s claim, he simply replied, “Well, if they are so unhappy, then I suggest that they get Mexico to send them a check just like they have already sent me three checks for my big, beautiful perfect wall.”

SIDENOTE: The IRS is looking into the rumor that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, each received one of the $1,200 Economic Impact Checks.