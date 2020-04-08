Ruth Bader Ginsburg Corrects “No Ho” Limerick Decision

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

image for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Corrects “No Ho” Limerick Decision
Ruth Bader Ginsburg rules

BILLINGSGATE POST: After receiving a blistering call from Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who wrote the majority ruling referred to below, the editors of the BILLINGSGATE POST stand corrected. In the original limerick published earlier this week, we incorrectly transmitted the ruling. The first line in the limerick read: "We have ruled Lewinsky no ho,"

According to Ginsburg, it should have read, "We have ruled Lewinsky, she be no ho.”

The original version:

We have ruled Lewinsky no ho
Because "is" does not include fellatio
However, we have concluded that
Since Kaczynski's letters went splat
He must serve life in the hoosegow.

To correspond with this correction, Justice Clarence Thomas agreed to change the line in his limerical dissent to read, "Therefore, Monica, she be ho, through and through."

The original line read, "Therefore, Monica was a ho, through and through.”

We dissenters have agreed this to be true
After arguing until our faces turned blue
The Lewinsky and Kaczynski cases were linked
In both instances there was a dink
Therefore, Monica was a ho, through and through.

Note: The editors apologize to all who were offended by this inadvertent error. To show how deeply we were affected by this journalistic blunder, we have fired our Ebonics translator.

Slim: “Never understood Ebonics, no how.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. I thought you had a gift for languages.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Clarence ThomasKaczynskiMonica LewinskyRuth Bader Ginsburg




