Self Isolating Grandmother Finally Discovers Porn On The Internet

Written by Dewani Unhatched

Monday, 6 April 2020

image for Self Isolating Grandmother Finally Discovers Porn On The Internet
Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining

A self-isolating senior from Baltimore has discovered that internet porn 'is a thing', after spending the last sixteen days surfing the internet, and scrolling through dozens of online search results.

70-year-old Martha Mullett admitted, Monday, that she has come to deeply regret the years she has wasted not surfing for porn. “I spent all my time online reading recipes, checking out the news, and talking with my grandchildren on Skype. If I had known about Pornhub, xvideos.com, and xhamster, I would not have wasted so much time,” said the visibly crestfallen Granny, adding that the more time she spent browsing porn and viewing erotic bondage scenes, the more she realized what she had been missing.

"There’s a whole world of dicks, cocks, and knobs out there. What have I done? I just wish someone had told me. Thank God for this virus; it has given me a new lease of life.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusPornography

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more