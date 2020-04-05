Insect And Animal Populations Already Recovering As A Result Of Lockdown

The Coronavirus may be bringing the end of the world as we , the human race, know it, but it won't be the end of the world for anything else on the planet - in fact, the disappearance of homo sapiens from the landscape is already having a beneficial effect on the animal and plant kingdoms.

It's been just three weeks since the government ordered people off the streets and into their homes, leaving the wind to whistle through empty town centres, suburban streets, and council estates, that now look like ghost towns a little more than they usually do.

And, with the desolate 'civilised' places being vacated by humans, as they have been, Nature is making a comeback, and reconquering them.

Ecologists have said that, if the lockdown is maintained for even a minimum of three months, grasses will reclaim gardens and footpaths, and bushes and trees will encroach onto roadways.

Fish stocks, so drastically diminshed during the last 50 years, would start to recover in 6 months, and all birds and insects would flourish, due to the lack of human threat. Hunted animals and game would breathe a collective sigh of relief, and pigs, cows, sheep, chickens and ducks would take over the running of the Farm.

The most welcome news is that, because of the complete shutdown of industry, and pollution-producing factories, carbon emissions would fall to 'almost zero', and global warming would be slowed. A year further down the line, if the shutdown were to be maintained that long, we would see climate change arrested, the gaps in the ozone layer repairing themselves, and ice re-forming at both Poles.

There's a long way to go, of course, but many in scientific circles are hopeful that the current removal of the human pestlience from the environment will go on indefinitely, thus giving Planet Earth the maximum opportunity to bounce back from its unfortunate experience of habitation by homo sapiens, and recover its former natural glory.