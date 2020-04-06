Standing Ovation for Queen as she delivers food parcels to council estate

Members of the public applauded Queen Elizabeth the Second as she delivered urgently-needed food parcels to a council estate in South London. Many stood in their doorways, a few metres apart, clapping and waving Union flags, as the 93-year-old monarch peddled her bicycle furiously up the gravel drive to the South Kilburn Estate, clutching a satchel of edible goodies.

One commented, with tears in her eyes, “God bless you, ma’am” as the Queen tossed a chip butty sandwich up to the first-floor balcony where she stood.

Waifs and street urchins, some of whom hadn’t eaten in days, were running around in excitement at the prospect of seeing the Head of the Commonwealth deliver food to their undernourished families. To maintain social distancing, their single mothers had carefully tied one of their ankles to a stake in the ground, and occasionally clipped them around the ear for making too much noise.

Britain has been under a lockdown for the past 2 weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and people aren't allowed to leave their homes, except for special reasons, like visiting their second home.

The Queen had volunteered for this important mission, since the government lockdown doesn’t apply to members of the Royal Family, who are free to travel as much as they want.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle tweeted from the swimming pool of her luxury estate in Beverly Hills that her heart was with all the poor people of England, and that she got one of her bodyguards to text directions to the South Kilburn Estate to the Queen.