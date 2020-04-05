Nashville Man Has Trouble Distinguishing between Full Circle and Square One

Sunday, 5 April 2020

Jimmy Fogg feels good about his professional prospects - assuming he has prospects.

After being laid off his day job due to a coronavirus-related moratorium on contract renewals, aspiring professional photographer Jimmy Fogg of Nashville, Tennessee, once again found himself unemployed and at loose ends. In other words, he’d come full circle – or was it back to square one?

“I always get those two confused,” he said. “It’s funny how much two totally different shapes can overlap.”

Fogg, a passionate landscape photographer who had always struggled to balance his creative aspirations with the need to pay the bills, had long harbored hopes of successfully publishing his photographic compilation of scenes from back alleys in Nashville. Now, involuntarily released from his office obligations, he recognized his opportunity to finally get his work out into the world – only to find that no agents or publishers were interested.

“What’re you gonna do? So it goes,” he said. “Again, back to square one. Or is it full circle?” He chuckled. “Although in some ways, I guess you could say I have progressed – from aspiring artist to failed artist. But hey, at least it’s movement.”

On balance, though, Fogg says that he feels good about his professional prospects – assuming he has prospects, that is. “Fingers crossed,” he said. “One day at a time.”

