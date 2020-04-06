Greta Thunberg: Only A Meteor Can Save Us From Coronavirus

Greta Thunberg has a lot on her plate, these days. As if accelerated climate change and impending environmental disaster through global warming weren't enough for the young Swedish activist, there's now the Coronavirus to contend with - it never rains but it pours!

Fortunately, however, Greta has been thinking about this - and she's had an idea!

Thunberg has been considering the possible future for humanity in a much more 'immediate' sense; global warming might have devastating effects in store for us, but not this week. The virus, however, is a different matter.

Quick solutions are needed.

After thinking about the way the dinosaurs left the Earth, all those millions of years ago, the schoolgirl genius said, yesterday, that only a meteor can spare us from the Coronavirus.

Anything else will fall short.

If this solution seemed extreme, tweeted Thunberg, we ought to 'get a grip' on reality. She wrote:

"Viruses didn't get where they are today by being beatable. This virus - or the next, or the one after that - is going to extinguish the human flame that has burned bright for so long. The only way we will be saved from its terrible power, is if a meteor save us from the suffering!"

Later, Greta's mum tweeted:

"Don't worry. She has a tendency to be a bit dramatic, at times!"