President Trump Says That He is Willing to Take Hydroxychloroquine to Prove it is Harmless

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president has said that he wants to prove to his base, as well as to his baseless, that he is not afraid of taking the COVID-19-fighting drug, Hydroxychloroquine.

Trump, responding to a question from a reporter with The Washington Globe-Express, stated that he does not mind being a guinea pig in order to show just why he is the greatest, bravest, and most perfect president in the history of presidents.

First lady, Melania, gleamed with pride as she remarked, “My busbandt dee president he ease dee bravest man since Amelia Earhart who flewed her plane from Milwaukee tu dee Northest or Southest Pole, I forget wish one.”

Meanwhile, Vice-President Mike Pence commented that should something happen to the president, he is ready, willing, and able to take over the job of being the new president.

He added that he will abide by all of President Trump’s wishes except for one.

When asked “Which one?” by reporters, Pence paused, took a deep breath, and said, “I will not resort to calling my fellow adults silly nicknames like “Pocahontas”, “Loser”, “Shorty”, “Rainbow”, or “Ass Wipe”.