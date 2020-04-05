Man Approached By Killer Whale Says He Thought He Was Going To Be Killed

A man swimming, who came into contact with a monster Killer Whale, has said that, so fearful was he of the reputation of the beast involved, that he was worried that he was going to be killed.

The man, who was swimming almost a half-mile from the Seattle shore, was Eric Rogers, 32.

He said:

"When I saw it, I knew immediately it was a Killer Whale. They don't call them that for nothing, you know! "

An eyewitness on a nearby fishing boat, who captured footage of the incident on his mobile phone, said:

"I expected it to kill him, because it was a Killer Whale, and they don't call them Killer Whales for nothing, you know!"

Instead, the giant whale swam alongside Rogers, and made movements to indicate the swimmer should climb up onto its back for a ride, which he did.

The pair enjoyed about 30 minutes of swimming this way and that, before the huge marine mammal allowed Rogers to slide off its back, and into the ocean.

Rogers said:

"That was the last thing I expected to happen! A Killer Whale allowing me to ride on its back! I thought it was going to kill me. They don't call them Killer Whales for nothing, you know!"