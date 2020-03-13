Having undergone tests for the Coronavirus in hospital last week, superstar actor, John Travolta, was back under medical supervision today after suffering further 'flu-like symptoms.

Travolta, 66, was initially admitted to hospital for tests last Friday, but, after these turned out negative, he was allowed home when doctors said he was suffering from nothing more serious than a mild case of Saturday Night Fever.

He spent a quiet weekend at home, with a handkerchief.

This morning, however, Mr. Travolta told friends:

"I got chills. They're multiplying, and I'm losing control."*

An ambulance was called, and he was rushed back to hospital for even more checks, which, fortunately for the star's many fans, again turned out to show nothing other than a seasonal cold.

Head of the hospital's Coughs and Sniffles Unit, Dr. Onjohn, spoke to Travolta sternly, and said:

"You better shape up!"



* Thanks to DW