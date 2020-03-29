Buddhist Hopes to Someday Find Peace in Present Moment

Matt Millhauser of Nashville, Tennessee, who has been practicing Buddhist meditation for over a decade, with mixed results, continues to hold out hope that he will someday find peace in the present moment.

“Currently what’s there is a mixture of fear and anxiety, with maybe a weird, random thought thrown in now and again,” he said. “But I’m going to keep digging. Maybe, with a little luck, some peace will turn up one of these days.”

Millhauser noted that, given that all that he has is now, time really is of the essence in his quest for peace. “Not to dwell on the past, but I’ve devoted a lot of time already to this present moment thing,” he said. “I’d hate to think it was all a waste.”

And for that reason, while he intends to keep trying to find peace in the present moment, he won't keep trying forever. "I’ll give it another few months," he said. "If the present moment hasn't delivered by then, I’m going to take a real look at my options."

Nevertheless, Millhauser says that he is remaining optimistic regarding his chances of finding peace and, ideally, enlightenment in a moment yet to come. “All it takes is one special moment,” he said. “Fingers crossed, it’ll happen any day now.”