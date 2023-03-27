Liberal Democrats poking their noses in again

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 27 March 2023

image for Liberal Democrats poking their noses in again
So any way Margaret, I asked them about their policies, and as usual, they didn't have any.

Although you barely remember their names or faces, Liberal Democrats have been popping up all over your little city now that local elections are taking place.

Group members, not evil enough to join the Conservatives or not sensitive enough for Labour but still want to meet in pubs to discuss the mess that the major parties have made, while knowing their outlandish and unworkable ideas will never bring them to power, have been meeting.

The Wet Sprocket pub in Mithering on the Trent recently had a meeting.

Member Toby Longfellow said, "It was a great meeting. The five of us, barely changed since we last met four years ago, spent most of the meeting speaking about Boris, Liz, and Rishi before Sarah pointed out the fact that we had no original or even workable ideas of our own. Still, as we stand no chance of getting into power, it is a moot point."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Liberal DemocratsLocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more