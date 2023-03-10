Recently formed avant-garde jazz band, Hugh Grant's Cumberbund have announced that their first performance will happen at Mithering on the Trent's The Wet Sprocket Pub on May 24th.

The pub's landlady, Tracey Brassingthwaite said 'I heard the band's demo tape and thought, this is a bit different. Any band that can rob the joy out of the birdie song is a band I want to see.'

The band's leader, Peter Peterson said 'Myself and the lads, well we are all getting on now, and our playing isn't what it used to be, so by describing ourselves as avant-garde we have an escape clause'.

The group's drummer Max Volume said 'Of course, at our age, we wanted a way to be very noisy and anti-social in a pub, and sadly these days, an argumentative game of dominos does nothing for any of us'.