Hugh Grant's Cumberbund

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 10 March 2023

image for Hugh Grant's Cumberbund
Well that does sound like a spiffing night out

Recently formed avant-garde jazz band, Hugh Grant's Cumberbund have announced that their first performance will happen at Mithering on the Trent's The Wet Sprocket Pub on May 24th.

The pub's landlady, Tracey Brassingthwaite said 'I heard the band's demo tape and thought, this is a bit different. Any band that can rob the joy out of the birdie song is a band I want to see.'

The band's leader, Peter Peterson said 'Myself and the lads, well we are all getting on now, and our playing isn't what it used to be, so by describing ourselves as avant-garde we have an escape clause'.

The group's drummer Max Volume said 'Of course, at our age, we wanted a way to be very noisy and anti-social in a pub, and sadly these days, an argumentative game of dominos does nothing for any of us'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hugh GrantLocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more