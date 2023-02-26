S Club 7 Shocked that their fans are now old

Popular beat combo, S Club 7, famed, for a while in the late 1990s and early 2000s was shocked to realise that their audience is also old.

The group which featured Rachel Stevens, and six other people who did a combination of singing, dancing and acting has reformed for a new tour, with the catchy title 'The First Pension Pot' but are shocked to realise that like themselves, their fans are now middle-aged people, spending money on remembering a time in their youth when it was all still ahead of them.

'It is shocking' said Paul, the tall bloke 'I thought that our fans would still be the young kids we were at the time'.

Bradley stepped in, adding 'Yes, the next tour, which will be happening in 15 years, will be sponsored by Stannah Starlifts'.

Another band you don't remember will also probably have a reunion soon as well.