Couple buy each other tickets for S Club Seven Reunion Tour

Loving couple with a comedy/sadistic streak Gary and Lorraine Johnson bought each other a pair of tickets to see the recently reformed S Club 7 reunion tour, only to realise that at the age of 51 and 49, they are probably too old for that type of thing, and would much rather have a night in watching an episode of Vera/

'In my youth,' said Gary, 'I was at all of the indie gigs, Menswear, Gene, and I liked a bit of Steps as well, so when I saw that S Club 7 were reforming, for a laugh, I would buy a couple of tickets.'

Lorraine continued 'Only, I had bought a pair of tickets as well, because I know how much Gary will hate having to listen to S Club 7 for a night, and I wanted some revenge for the things he told my mum last year, and I thought this would be a great way to get my own back on him.'

'Only now,' a rueful Gary explained, 'we have four tickets to a show, neither one of us wants to see.'

'I tell you what,' said Lorraine, 'we can ask Tom and Sarah to see if they want to go .'

When told later Tom said 'Not on your nelly, I don't remember this S Club & from the first time around, and I don't want to see them now.....Oh, well if Sarah can go, it seems a bit rude to say no, doesn't it?'