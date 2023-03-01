King Charles is Doing Weightlifitng to Prepare for the Coronation Ceremony - May 7th

Windsor Castle has a temporary weight lifting room in the old Dungeon - so Charles can physically get ready to be crowned King of England in May.

Camilla is there in tights, with a little whip to snap at him - if he flags in his weightlifting duties.

He is like 'Rocky' - training for the Big Event.

The Crown weighs about 30 pounds - and the Orb and scepter are no light weights either.

And he will have about 20 pounds of Ermine Fur on him.

(Ru Paul is reportedly envious of the outfit.)

The Neck Exercises alone take an hour - (maybe a little faster with Camilla's help).

(And they gilded the light weight bar - bells with gold to get him in the Mood.)

He has always walked a lot - so is in basic good shape for his age, in spite of struggling to dress himself, brush his teeth, and polish his knob - or was that Michael Fawcett?

(Basil Blathering - Olde Church News)