Judge Judy Says No, No, No To A Certain Prince

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Tuesday, 28 February 2023

image for Judge Judy Says No, No, No To A Certain Prince
"I'd like to give Judge Judy a round of applause."

Not the final arbitrator of every situation, yet Judge Judy always seems to hit the nail on the head. This recent nail was hammered down on a particular son of a King about to have his coronation in May of 2023.

Guess who?

Usually, she might decide rent issues of former roommates or who owns the tv set, while both roommates shared the payments.

But, this time, she was overheard giving an opinion of the King's son.

"I think anybody — anybody with a brain — would see that it's disingenuous. It's biting the hand that fed you. It's unseemly."

As though that wasn't sufficient, she called the son: selfish, spoiled, and ungrateful.

Hold it! Stop right there, Judge Judy! There is more.

The kid also wants an apology from his father, the King, before he says whether he'll attend his father's coronation. An apology from his father after accepting an award in New York for exposing racism in the royal family. His father's royal family.

Lastly, but indeed not the end of this saga, the kid (who is close to hitting 40 years of age) wants his allowance to continue. Polo ponies are expensive, don't you know, and his paper route doesn't cover the overhead.

Maybe this back-and-forth silliness like, "My castle bedroom was smaller." might just be a rehearsal for a Bit of Fry & Laurie comedy routine to be presented on coronation night.

Or maybe Judge Judy was right and once again hit the nail on the head.

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Judge JudyKing Charles III

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more