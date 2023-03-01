Royal Coronation Chair an Ass Breaker says Member of Repair Team

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 1 March 2023

image for Royal Coronation Chair an Ass Breaker says Member of Repair Team
The basic chair is over 700 years old

The huge Solid Oak British Coronation Chair will make you Ass numb in five minutes - say a member of the team repairing and re-gilding the Royal Chair.

The Team knows personally - as they have been sitting in the Chair and doing Selfies (for friends) with various suggestive poses.

A female repair specialist and historian said - "The chair really needs a Cushion - but since King Edward the First in 1272 didn't use a Cushion - Charles can't use a Cushion."

It has really damaged Royal Asses down through the ages.

The Repair staff have to re-gild the chair in gold. But they can do nothing about the large amount of 1800's school boy Graffiti carved into the back of the chair.

Or the slight Bomb damage from Women wanting the vote in 1904.

(They had tough women back then.)

Charles has mandated a short Coronation ceremony - May 7th - to spare the Royal Buttocks any nerve damage.

And a trip later in London’s premium Soho Thai massage parlour.

(Article by British Chiropractic Assn. )

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

