Although she has been in her position for just over a month, the UK's office manager Liz Truss has been doing the absolute minimum.

In a thirty-four-minute speech (3 minutes of waiting for the applause to die down, and fifteen minutes of awkward silence) the happy upbeat leader said she wanted to grow the pie, and made a complete disaster of her economic knowledge.

Miserable bloke Sid McMoody said 'In most jobs, most people bring their A-game during the first year of their tenure. If that is her A-game, may God help us all.'

A Conservative minister said 'Yes, she is doing the bare minimum, but sometimes an Office Manager doing the bare minimum is a lot better than them doing more and showing of their incompetence.'