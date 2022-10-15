A Reality Company In San Francisco Encourages It's Employees To Take Cat Naps During Working Hours

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - Frisco's The Have We Got a Deal For You Reality Co. has just come up with a fantastic working idea.

The company which is owned by the largest fortune cookie corporation in San Francisco, has hit upon the idea of allowing their employees to take 15-minute cat naps during working hours.

The company's manager, Horton P. Cumson, came up with the idea after a recent company party that ended at 3 a.m.

Cumson stated that the next day, three employees called in sick, and another three fell asleep at their desks.

So he decided to allow his workers to take at least one or two 15-cat naps to get back into the flow of things.

