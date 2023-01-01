Man in his forties remembers when Sunday nights used to be all about Last of the Summer Wine

Shane Worthington, a 48-year-old man about town has told everyone on his podcast how the late 1970s were a halcyon time, and all you had to do on a Sunday Night was watch All Creatures Great and Small, and then laugh your silly little head off during Last of the Summer Wine.

The Podcast - entitled an audience of none is usually about everything that Shane thinks is wrong with the modern world.

'I remember 1979, 1980,1981,1982, all of those Sunday nights watching All Creatures Great and Small, Some Mothers do have em, and best of all Last of the Summer Wine. Cleggy was so funny, and Compo with his little hat'.

We don't want to remind Shane that the late 1970s and 1980s were not what he as a young boy will remember. He is not doing anyone any harm, as, like Shane, the podcast is fictional.