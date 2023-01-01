A soap character tells everyone that 2023 is going to be their year

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 1 January 2023

image for A soap character tells everyone that 2023 is going to be their year
Oh Tony, when will you ever learn mate?

In the soap opera Western arcade, Tony Belshaw told pub landlady Shula Shoesmith that after everything he has been through, 2023 was bound to be his year.

Speaking just as the famous theme for Glockenspiel and Theremin poked its way into the audience's ears he said 'I just feel, that with what happened with Suzy, and then the divorce, the house being reposed, those three dodgy business deals, and the snail issues at the Summer house, 2023 is bound to be my year'.

In soap land, particularly one as dark as Western Arcade, it means that Tony will see his life threatened by a dodgy bank Clark and that the pub will stop serving his favourite beer.

Oh, the inhumanity and the suffering.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
