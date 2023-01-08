All Members of Parliament Have Private Doctors so Don't Care about Public Health

The Olde Church News just had a big Expose article about MP's using private doctors and not caring a 'Fig' - if the workers and Citizens had good Health Care.

'Tax Cuts for the Rich are most important at this Time’, said a British spokesman - Dressed in a 'Robin Hood' Outfit.

(The Current symbol of the Conservatives - implying they are 'Hunting' for solutions to Britain's Problems.)

But behind closed doors Conservatives joke about 'Robin' taking from the Poor and giving to the Rich - a Stealing and Rebranding of a former Liberal symbol. And have many a good Chuckle.

Anyway, our Dear leader Rishi won't say if he has a private Doctor or uses Public Health care - is being a Coy Prime Minister. He is the First Coy Prime Minister in a long time.

Usually Britain has shrilled, Fanatical female Prime Ministers - or 'Clown - Like' Prime Ministers. A demure Prime Minister is new.

But Rishi is still just another Conservative leader who would love to slash Public Health funding to pay for more Tax Cuts for Corporations.

People are waiting months for surgical Operations, but they sure must like the Conservatives. They keep voting them into Power.

(Basil Blathering reporting).