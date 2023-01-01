Unbelievable! Vladimir Putin fell out of a window. He, of all people. But all is okay. Putin was wearing his brown velcro suit and could adhere to the side of the building and crawl back up the outer wall, through the same window, and into the room, much to the remarkable surprise and dismay of the celebrating guests.

Later, as the guests were toasting one another with vodka, Putin climbed over the windowsill and into the room.

The guests commiserated with one another, questioning, “Was he wearing that velcro suit of his?”

The velcro suit, made of industrial-strength velcro, is rumored to be able to hold a Sharman tank on the side of the tenth floor of any building. So it would be easy for a little man like Putin to hang on.

Editor’s note: Maybe hang on is not the proper word to use.

Easy for a little man like Putin to cling on.

Editor’s note: Excellent! But maybe you should not refer to the wrath of the devil as a little man.

Easy for a person like Putin to cling on. The guests in the room quickly asked whether Putin was alright, and Putin snarkily replied, “What do you think?”

Now that’s another question waiting to be answered in January 2023.

Also, “Should we try it again?”

Read more by this author: