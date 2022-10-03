I was only queuing for 15 minutes today

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 3 October 2022

image for I was only queuing for 15 minutes today
Oh Ray, will you just stop it, like now?

Hello,

Mr Raymond Ving here again, with another tale from my tediously boring life. Do you know the Post Office? The one in the high street? The one where Fred and Lynne work? I say work, they just seem to be always laughing at their own jokes, and ignoring customers.

You have never been there? Of course, you haven't. You are too busy leading your own fascinating lives.

Anyway, I was only in there for 15 minutes before I was seen. It was so disappointing. Like the next man, I like a good queue. One that takes 30 minutes or so. What else will I have to complain about now?

The price of fish? Politics? Religion? The colour of paints the classic artists all worked with?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalPost Office

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more