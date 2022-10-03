I was only queuing for 15 minutes today

Hello,

Mr Raymond Ving here again, with another tale from my tediously boring life. Do you know the Post Office? The one in the high street? The one where Fred and Lynne work? I say work, they just seem to be always laughing at their own jokes, and ignoring customers.

You have never been there? Of course, you haven't. You are too busy leading your own fascinating lives.

Anyway, I was only in there for 15 minutes before I was seen. It was so disappointing. Like the next man, I like a good queue. One that takes 30 minutes or so. What else will I have to complain about now?

The price of fish? Politics? Religion? The colour of paints the classic artists all worked with?