Pretentious Film Maker making new film that critics will rave about

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for Pretentious Film Maker making new film that critics will rave about
Yes, that sounds like the type of film I will avoid

Pretentious Film Maker Robert Toodle III is set to make his latest film Staples in A Box in Los Angeles this month.

The two-hour film, six years of scripting and development will focus on the tedium of life in a small office.

It focuses on a box of staples, whilst human life goes on around it. It will open to darkness, as the box is in the stationary cupboard, then after half an hour of droning, muffled dialogue, the box is moved from the cupboard, opened, a stapler is refilled before the box is once again closed, put back in the cupboard and forgotten about.

Film expert Shane Richie said 'Staples in a Box promises to be a tour de force, a return to form, after the disappoint of Flowers in a Vase, and it will put Robert Toodle back where he belongs, being interviewed by all of the biggest film magazines'.

Your mate from down the pub says 'Sounds like a load of pretentious cobblers, that my girlfriend likes, so I suppose I will have to see it with her and discuss the subtext of what it says about modern life on the train home. It is a good job I love her, isn't it?'

