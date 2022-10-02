Tiddlywinks Championship now on YouTube

For anyone who misses Tiddlywinks, the national championship will now be broadcast on YouTube.

TiddlywinksInternational on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter will be keeping the many fans of the UK Tiddlywinks team up to date and on the ball as to what is happening.

From Rod 'thunderwrists' Derby to Mavis 'only the red counters' Davis, all of the action from the Wet Ferret pub in Sheffield will be able to be viewed from 8.00 am on Saturday 8th October.

Norris Hepplethwaite from the Wet Ferret said 'As well as a good tipple, and a large selection of real ale, we can also offer old-fashioned pork pies, you know the ones with all of the jellies inside and never any of the meat. Entertainment for all of the family. See you there.'