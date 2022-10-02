What about the train spotters?

Train Spotter Buster Griffin has written to his local MP Michael Madeup to complain about the lack of thought given to Train Spotters as train strikes threaten the economic wealth of the country.

In his letter (a letter, rather than an email, Buster is like that) the fan of freights wrote:

Dear Mr Madeup,

I and the rest of my colleagues from the fraternity of train spotters would like to ask if any thought has been given to the often overlooked plight of the lowly trainspotter?

We often hunt alone, but sometimes hunt in packs, our cagoules and weak lemon drinks the only sign we do what we do.

If a train strike happens, what are the train spotters meant to be doing then?

We look forward to your reply,

Buster Griffiths (esquire)