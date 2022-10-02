What about the train spotters?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for What about the train spotters?
Oh, I remember the times I went train spotting. Such fun!!!

Train Spotter Buster Griffin has written to his local MP Michael Madeup to complain about the lack of thought given to Train Spotters as train strikes threaten the economic wealth of the country.

In his letter (a letter, rather than an email, Buster is like that) the fan of freights wrote:

Dear Mr Madeup,

I and the rest of my colleagues from the fraternity of train spotters would like to ask if any thought has been given to the often overlooked plight of the lowly trainspotter?

We often hunt alone, but sometimes hunt in packs, our cagoules and weak lemon drinks the only sign we do what we do.

If a train strike happens, what are the train spotters meant to be doing then?

We look forward to your reply,

Buster Griffiths (esquire)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalTrain spotters

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more