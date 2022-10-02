My turn soon, say Laurence Fox

Hello,

Laurence Fox here. You may remember me as Sergeant Hathaway in Lewis, where I played support to Neville from Auf Wiedersehen Pet. You may remember me from my four albums that sold fourteen copies, or my ill-fated run as the Mayor of London.

Anyway, now that young Lizzie Truss has shown herself to be worse than anyone hoped, I feel that it is now my turn to be Prime Minister.

The people of this country know that I can be trusted to write a self-pitying song, play second fiddle to Geordie actors, and lost to Count Binface, so I feel that I would be an excellent Prime Minister for Britain.

I have the same level of self-absorption as anyone else who has had the job.

Please consider me. It is not too much to ask of you now is it?