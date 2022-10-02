My turn soon, say Laurence Fox

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for My turn soon, say Laurence Fox
Oh Muriel, you were told, you know.

Hello,

Laurence Fox here. You may remember me as Sergeant Hathaway in Lewis, where I played support to Neville from Auf Wiedersehen Pet. You may remember me from my four albums that sold fourteen copies, or my ill-fated run as the Mayor of London.

Anyway, now that young Lizzie Truss has shown herself to be worse than anyone hoped, I feel that it is now my turn to be Prime Minister.

The people of this country know that I can be trusted to write a self-pitying song, play second fiddle to Geordie actors, and lost to Count Binface, so I feel that I would be an excellent Prime Minister for Britain.

I have the same level of self-absorption as anyone else who has had the job.

Please consider me. It is not too much to ask of you now is it?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
