Drum solo enters 27th minute

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 2 October 2022

image for Drum solo enters 27th minute
Oh God, if I hear another paradiddle I will scream

Jazz fans at the Wet Toad pub in Chutney on the Fritz were surprised when a drum solo went into its 27th minute, and still shows no sign of being over.

'Usually by this point in the gig' said Jazz Fan Shane Richie 'we have only heard three numbers, but this piece has been going for two hours straight.'

Drummer Wayne Fortescue was heard to mutter 'My god I can't feel my feet anymore.'

Trumpet player Simon Faraday said 'I played a forty-minute trumpet solo, it is only right that Wayne gets equal time'.

The group's pianist and bassist have already left.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DrummersLocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more