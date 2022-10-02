Drum solo enters 27th minute

Jazz fans at the Wet Toad pub in Chutney on the Fritz were surprised when a drum solo went into its 27th minute, and still shows no sign of being over.

'Usually by this point in the gig' said Jazz Fan Shane Richie 'we have only heard three numbers, but this piece has been going for two hours straight.'

Drummer Wayne Fortescue was heard to mutter 'My god I can't feel my feet anymore.'

Trumpet player Simon Faraday said 'I played a forty-minute trumpet solo, it is only right that Wayne gets equal time'.

The group's pianist and bassist have already left.