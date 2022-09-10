Man telling everyone about the time he met the Queen

Following the sad news about the death of the Queen, famed bachelor Brian Asshtat has been telling everyone about the time he met her in the summer of 1973.

Post Office Manager Alice said 'Usually when Brian comes in, he just asks for a book of stamps, mutters something about the price, and leaves, but today he started telling me about the time that he met the Queen in 1973. I thought he would never leave.'

Later, butcher Tom said 'Brian usually comes in here, asks for some sausages, complains about the Price, but today he started to tell me about meeting the Queen when she visited a school he worked at in 1973'.

Barmaid Tracy Brassingthwaite said 'I have already heard about Brian's anecdote, but I suppose given the circumstances this week, we will all have to listen to it, again'.

Alice later said 'I tried telling him about the time I met Prince Edward, but he wouldn't listen.'

