North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un To Visit Buckingham Palace During The Christmas Holidays

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Buckingham Palace has just put out the official word, that the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un will visit Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace during the Christmas holidays.

Palace spokesperson Nigel Piccadilly stated that her majesty and the Kimster will discuss trading crumpets for rice, the ongoing jungle rot infestation in Cambodia, and placing a bet on just exactly in what month will the disgraced, twice-impeached, loser, pussy grabbing Trump give up his fancy suit for an orange prison inmate's jumpsuit.

Prince Charles has informed the British people that Piers Morgan, who is very fluent in North Korean, will serve as the official state visit interpreter.