Queen Elizabeth Amazingly Leaves Her Entire Collection of 4,738 Hats To Her Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle

LONDON - (UK Satire) - It's no secret that her majesty did not especially care for the wife (Meghan Markle) of her grandson Prince Harry.

And the fact that according to the True Dat News Agency, QE left her entire collection of 4,738 hats to Meghan is somewhat head scratching.

TDNA reporter Reggie Rickenracker stated that when Markle learned of the hat collection gift, she was positively shocked.

When asked what she plans on doing with the thousands of hats, some costing as much as $700, Meghan remarked that she and her hubby, Prince Harry will sit down and have to think about it.

Meanwhile, reports out of the Prince William household say that Wils has asked Harry if he could perhaps have 400 or 500 hundred of their grandmother's hats.

Harry, who cannot stand Willie, replied, Hell No! And actually HELL FUCKING NO!!!"