McDonalds Announces That To Honor Queen Elizabeth They Are Adding The McQueenburger To Their Food Menu

CICERO, Illinois - (Fast Food Satire) - The powers that be at the McDonalds Corp. have just announced that they will be adding a new food item; The McQueenburger to honor one of the greatest monarchs in recent history, Queen Elizabeth.

The new burger will feature one meat patty, bacon crumpet bits, and celery on a sesame seed bun.

A spokesperson for Mickey D's said that many people do not know that her majesty was a big fan of McDonalds food, including Big Macs, McTacos, McTofu, and even their McEscargots.

When the queen's son, King Charles, was told of the new food item named in honor of the queen mother, he replied, "Tis truly a spiffingly wonderful thing it tis, really bloodingly special it tis, true dat mate." ■