The BBC Has Just Announced That Queen Elizabeth Hated Donald Trump As Much As Simon Cowell Hates His Hemorrhoids

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 9 September 2022

image for The BBC Has Just Announced That Queen Elizabeth Hated Donald Trump As Much As Simon Cowell Hates His Hemorrhoids
"Me mum used to say that Trump was raised by arrogant, sarcastic Nazi parents." -KING CHARLES

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The BBC has reported that her majesty, the queen, disliked, and actually hated the evil, treasonous traitor known as Donald Trump with a huge passion.

In fact, Prince Charles informed the BBC that his mum hated the hate-spewing Nazi-lover even more than Simon Cowell hates his hemorrhoids.

Of course, it is no secret that the Trumpturd, who instigated the terroristic attack on the nation's Capitol is now hated by 99.9% of all Democrats, 88.7% of all Republicans, and 96.3% of all Cambodians.

SIDENOTE: Queen Elizabeth's wish, according to her BFF Piers Morgan was that the Trumpturd spends the rest of his evil, low-life, in prison making automobile license plates.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

